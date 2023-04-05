Is ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 0.42 million ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.65 changing hands around $0.15 or 10.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.13M. CFRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -21912.12% off its 52-week high of $363.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.45, which suggests the last value was 12.12% up since then. When we look at ContraFect Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 95770.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 655.33K.

Analysts gave the ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CFRX as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ContraFect Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) trade information

Instantly CFRX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -27.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.4299 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 added 10.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.49%, with the 5-day performance at -27.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) is -40.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 57660.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $240.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.31% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CFRX’s forecast low is $240.00 with $240.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -14445.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14445.45% for it to hit the projected low.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.10%. The 2023 estimates are for ContraFect Corporation earnings to increase by 55.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.70% per year.

CFRX Dividends

ContraFect Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.53% of ContraFect Corporation shares while 9.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.22%. There are 9.08% institutions holding the ContraFect Corporation stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 3.27% of the shares, roughly 51189.0 CFRX shares worth $87533.0.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.27% or 19860.0 shares worth $33960.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 5290.0 shares estimated at $9045.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 2283.0 shares worth around $3903.0.