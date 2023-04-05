Investing In Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 4.6 million Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.52 changing hands around $2.9 or 80.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.39M. LMNL’s current price is a discount, trading about -51.84% off its 52-week high of $9.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.10, which suggests the last value was 52.45% up since then. When we look at Liminal BioSciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1580.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.06K.

Analysts gave the Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LMNL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Liminal BioSciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) trade information

Instantly LMNL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 84.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.94 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 added 80.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 100.62%, with the 5-day performance at 84.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) is 14.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2000.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.68% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LMNL’s forecast low is $26.81 with $26.81 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -311.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -311.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $298.47k.

The 2023 estimates are for Liminal BioSciences Inc. earnings to increase by 36.40%.

LMNL Dividends

Liminal BioSciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 76.84% of Liminal BioSciences Inc. shares while 0.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.57%. There are 0.59% institutions holding the Liminal BioSciences Inc. stock share, with National Bank of Canada/FI the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.32% of the shares, roughly 9869.0 LMNL shares worth $64740.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 3850.0 shares worth $25255.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 2274.0 shares estimated at $14917.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.