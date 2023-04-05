Innoviz Technologies Ltd. Is Forecast To Drop -318.01% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 1.75 million Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.11 changed hands at -$0.22 or -6.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $397.27M. INVZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -99.68% off its 52-week high of $6.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.89, which suggests the last value was 7.07% up since then. When we look at Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

Analysts gave the Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended INVZ as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) trade information

Instantly INVZ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.65 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -6.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.87%, with the 5-day performance at -1.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) is -25.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INVZ’s forecast low is $5.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -318.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -60.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Innoviz Technologies Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.10% over the past 6 months, a 4.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will fall -26.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.33 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $3.16 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.66 million and $1.77 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 40.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 78.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. earnings to increase by 8.50%.

INVZ Dividends

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 15.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.15% of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shares while 55.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.18%. There are 55.88% institutions holding the Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stock share, with Antara Capital Lp the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.18% of the shares, roughly 12.47 million INVZ shares worth $64.97 million.

Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.31% or 8.58 million shares worth $33.7 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd. With 2.05 million shares estimated at $8.06 million under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd held about 0.83% of the shares, roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $4.43 million.