Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 1.28 million Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $14.49 changed hands at -$1.01 or -6.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.88B. IMVT’s last price was a discount, traded about -39.68% off its 52-week high of $20.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.14, which suggests the last value was 78.33% up since then. When we look at Immunovant Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 997.06K.

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Instantly IMVT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.52 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -6.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.37%, with the 5-day performance at -6.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) is -13.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IMVT’s forecast low is $4.00 with $31.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -113.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 72.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Immunovant Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 119.88% over the past 6 months, a -18.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Immunovant Inc. earnings to decrease by -16.70%.

IMVT Dividends

Immunovant Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 06 and June 12.

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.98% of Immunovant Inc. shares while 34.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.60%. There are 34.29% institutions holding the Immunovant Inc. stock share, with Deep Track Capital, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 7.57% of the shares, roughly 9.86 million IMVT shares worth $55.02 million.

Eventide Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.12% or 5.37 million shares worth $29.98 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 5.37 million shares estimated at $29.98 million under it, the former controlled 4.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 1.70% of the shares, roughly 2.21 million shares worth around $39.2 million.