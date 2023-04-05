Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Shares Inclined By 6.56% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 3.03 million Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s per share price at $0.24 changed hands at $0.03 or 14.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $41.51M. AUMN’s last price was a discount, traded about -129.17% off its 52-week high of $0.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 16.67% up since then. When we look at Golden Minerals Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 538.38K.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) trade information

Instantly AUMN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2458 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 added 14.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.01%, with the 5-day performance at 16.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) is 6.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.5 days.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.86 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.48 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -48.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Golden Minerals Company earnings to decrease by -362.50%.

AUMN Dividends

Golden Minerals Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.59% of Golden Minerals Company shares while 32.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.74%. There are 32.22% institutions holding the Golden Minerals Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.59% of the shares, roughly 6.01 million AUMN shares worth $1.55 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.09% or 3.49 million shares worth $0.9 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. With 4.48 million shares estimated at $1.16 million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF held about 2.08% of the shares, roughly 3.49 million shares worth around $0.96 million.