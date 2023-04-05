EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 6.65 million EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s per share price at $32.48 changed hands at $0.68 or 2.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.48B. EQT’s last price was a discount, traded about -60.01% off its 52-week high of $51.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.10, which suggests the last value was 13.49% up since then. When we look at EQT Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.06 million.

Analysts gave the EQT Corporation (EQT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended EQT as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. EQT Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.55.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) trade information

Instantly EQT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 32.90 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 added 2.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.99%, with the 5-day performance at 5.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is -1.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EQT’s forecast low is $32.00 with $67.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -106.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.48% for it to hit the projected low.

EQT Corporation (EQT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the EQT Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.20% over the past 6 months, a 16.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -16.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for EQT Corporation will rise 91.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -66.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -46.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.9 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that EQT Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.25 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.5 billion and $1.61 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -24.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -22.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 47.00%. The 2023 estimates are for EQT Corporation earnings to increase by 223.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.52% per year.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and May 01. The 1.85% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.85% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.80% of EQT Corporation shares while 97.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.09%. There are 97.31% institutions holding the EQT Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 12.96% of the shares, roughly 46.7 million EQT shares worth $1.52 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.80% or 38.92 million shares worth $1.26 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were American Balanced Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. With 11.45 million shares estimated at $371.9 million under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held about 2.89% of the shares, roughly 10.62 million shares worth around $344.9 million.