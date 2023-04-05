Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 9.36 million Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s per share price at $12.75 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $39.36B. ET’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.22% off its 52-week high of $13.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.15, which suggests the last value was 28.24% up since then. When we look at Energy Transfer LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.60 million.

Analysts gave the Energy Transfer LP (ET) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ET as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Energy Transfer LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.38.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) trade information

Instantly ET was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 12.95 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -0.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.41%, with the 5-day performance at 5.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is -3.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 76.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ET’s forecast low is $15.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -64.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -17.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Energy Transfer LP share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.43% over the past 6 months, a 1.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Energy Transfer LP will rise 31.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.81 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Energy Transfer LP’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $22.5 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.66 billion and $20.49 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Energy Transfer LP earnings to decrease by -25.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -4.10% per year.

ET Dividends

Energy Transfer LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 08. The 9.57% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.22. It is important to note, however, that the 9.57% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.80% of Energy Transfer LP shares while 43.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.82%. There are 43.16% institutions holding the Energy Transfer LP stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.77% of the shares, roughly 178.18 million ET shares worth $1.97 billion.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.67% or 82.4 million shares worth $908.84 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. With 59.29 million shares estimated at $743.53 million under it, the former controlled 1.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund held about 1.11% of the shares, roughly 34.21 million shares worth around $429.01 million.