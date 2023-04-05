Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch EGO Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session, 0.6 million Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.87 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.04B. EGO’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.9% off its 52-week high of $12.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.06, which suggests the last value was 53.45% up since then. When we look at Eldorado Gold Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.

Analysts gave the Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended EGO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Eldorado Gold Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) trade information

Instantly EGO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 11.05 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -0.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.02%, with the 5-day performance at 5.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) is 17.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.86, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.09% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EGO’s forecast low is $9.25 with $13.30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Eldorado Gold Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 59.15% over the past 6 months, a 620.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Eldorado Gold Corporation will rise 140.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -37.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $236.42 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Eldorado Gold Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $237.53 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $194.67 million and $213.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Eldorado Gold Corporation earnings to decrease by -548.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.46% per year.

EGO Dividends

Eldorado Gold Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 01.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.16% of Eldorado Gold Corporation shares while 72.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.39%. There are 72.28% institutions holding the Eldorado Gold Corporation stock share, with Helikon Investments Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 12.65% of the shares, roughly 23.37 million EGO shares worth $250.9 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.77% or 19.91 million shares worth $213.72 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 9.57 million shares estimated at $102.78 million under it, the former controlled 5.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.49% of the shares, roughly 6.45 million shares worth around $69.24 million.