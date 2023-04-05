D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) Stock Forecast For 2023: Bullish Signs Point To $134.00 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 0.72 million D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $96.99 changed hands at -$0.42 or -0.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.61B. DHI’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.37% off its 52-week high of $104.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $59.25, which suggests the last value was 38.91% up since then. When we look at D.R. Horton Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.99 million.

Analysts gave the D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended DHI as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. D.R. Horton Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.92.

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) trade information

Instantly DHI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 98.48 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -0.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.80%, with the 5-day performance at 1.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) is 6.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $109.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.1% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DHI’s forecast low is $76.00 with $134.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.64% for it to hit the projected low.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the D.R. Horton Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 31.43% over the past 6 months, a -44.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -41.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for D.R. Horton Inc. will fall -52.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -54.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.43 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that D.R. Horton Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $7.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8 billion and $8.79 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -19.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -19.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.20%. The 2023 estimates are for D.R. Horton Inc. earnings to increase by 44.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -9.70% per year.

DHI Dividends

D.R. Horton Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 20. The 1.03% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 1.03% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.69% of D.R. Horton Inc. shares while 88.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.00%. There are 88.42% institutions holding the D.R. Horton Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 11.82% of the shares, roughly 40.6 million DHI shares worth $3.94 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.15% or 34.85 million shares worth $3.38 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. With 19.08 million shares estimated at $1.85 billion under it, the former controlled 5.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held about 3.50% of the shares, roughly 12.02 million shares worth around $1.17 billion.