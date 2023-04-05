Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 2.31 million Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.33 changed hands at $0.01 or 4.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $82.55M. CYXT’s last price was a discount, traded about -4572.73% off its 52-week high of $15.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 9.09% up since then. When we look at Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 763.04K.

Analysts gave the Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CYXT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) trade information

Instantly CYXT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -50.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6843 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 added 4.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.81%, with the 5-day performance at -50.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) is -85.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CYXT’s forecast low is $1.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1718.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -203.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cyxtera Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -91.69% over the past 6 months, a 63.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. will rise 37.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $191.03 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $193.14 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $178.4 million and $182.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.90%.

CYXT Dividends

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 15.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.95% of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. shares while 60.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.32%. There are 60.96% institutions holding the Cyxtera Technologies Inc. stock share, with BC Partners Advisors L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 26.54% of the shares, roughly 47.68 million CYXT shares worth $91.54 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.13% or 21.79 million shares worth $88.91 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Fidelity Value Fund and Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund. With 5.39 million shares estimated at $10.34 million under it, the former controlled 3.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund held about 1.13% of the shares, roughly 2.03 million shares worth around $3.9 million.