Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.03 million Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.77. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $2.26 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.79B. CIGâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -7.52% off its 52-week high of $2.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.72, which suggests the last value was 23.89% up since then. When we look at Companhia Energetica de Minas Geraisâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.61 million.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) trade information

Instantly CIG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.30 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -1.10% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.92%, with the 5-day performance at 4.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) is 15.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.62 days.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.40% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais earnings to increase by 9.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.00% per year.

CIG Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 14.42% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.33. It is important to note, however, that the 14.42% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares while 18.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.50%. There are 18.50% institutions holding the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 6.09% of the shares, roughly 89.25 million CIG shares worth $180.28 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.02% or 44.33 million shares worth $89.54 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 6.77 million shares estimated at $14.83 million under it, the former controlled 0.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 4.48 million shares worth around $9.82 million.