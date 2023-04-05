Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 1.42 million Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s per share price at $7.45 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $557.56M. CHRS’s last price was a discount, traded about -89.4% off its 52-week high of $14.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.58, which suggests the last value was 25.1% up since then. When we look at Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Analysts gave the Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CHRS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.84.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) trade information

Instantly CHRS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.61 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -0.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.93%, with the 5-day performance at 16.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) is 10.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CHRS’s forecast low is $9.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -302.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -20.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coherus BioSciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.49% over the past 6 months, a 104.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Coherus BioSciences Inc. will fall -82.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 52.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -33.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $47.68 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $62.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $73.37 million and $60.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -35.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Coherus BioSciences Inc. earnings to increase by 1.20%.

CHRS Dividends

Coherus BioSciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.08% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares while 107.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.11%. There are 107.83% institutions holding the Coherus BioSciences Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 16.69% of the shares, roughly 12.98 million CHRS shares worth $124.78 million.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.49% or 7.38 million shares worth $70.93 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 4.82 million shares estimated at $38.15 million under it, the former controlled 6.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 5.78% of the shares, roughly 4.49 million shares worth around $35.59 million.