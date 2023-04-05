CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.36 million CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $61.44 changing hands around $0.61 or 1.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.69B. CMS’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.05% off its 52-week high of $73.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $52.41, which suggests the last value was 14.7% up since then. When we look at CMS Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.

Analysts gave the CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended CMS as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. CMS Energy Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.28.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) trade information

Instantly CMS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 61.73 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 added 1.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.98%, with the 5-day performance at 0.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) is 4.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.13 days.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CMS Energy Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.42% over the past 6 months, a 7.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CMS Energy Corporation will rise 6.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.18 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that CMS Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.7 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.37 billion and $1.92 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.80%. The 2023 estimates are for CMS Energy Corporation earnings to increase by 8.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

CMS Dividends

CMS Energy Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 05. The 3.21% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.95. It is important to note, however, that the 3.21% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.43% of CMS Energy Corporation shares while 94.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.24%. There are 94.83% institutions holding the CMS Energy Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 12.77% of the shares, roughly 37.06 million CMS shares worth $2.16 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.37% or 27.2 million shares worth $1.58 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. With 8.66 million shares estimated at $504.21 million under it, the former controlled 2.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held about 2.42% of the shares, roughly 7.03 million shares worth around $444.95 million.