Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.32 million Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.09. With the company’s per share price at $1.35 changed hands at $0.28 or 26.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $76.19M. CLSD’s last price was a discount, traded about -88.15% off its 52-week high of $2.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was 33.33% up since then. When we look at Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 197.97K.

Analysts gave the Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CLSD as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) trade information

Instantly CLSD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 45.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4800 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 added 26.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.54%, with the 5-day performance at 45.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) is 3.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CLSD’s forecast low is $4.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -492.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -196.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Clearside Biomedical Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.50% over the past 6 months, a -9.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Clearside Biomedical Inc. will fall -141.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -96.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $140k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.69 million and $347k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -99.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -59.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Clearside Biomedical Inc. earnings to decrease by -5.50%.

CLSD Dividends

Clearside Biomedical Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 15.

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.60% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares while 30.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.61%. There are 30.13% institutions holding the Clearside Biomedical Inc. stock share, with Carmignac Gestion the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.99% of the shares, roughly 2.4 million CLSD shares worth $2.71 million.

ACT Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.65% or 2.2 million shares worth $2.48 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.38 million shares estimated at $1.56 million under it, the former controlled 2.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $0.79 million.