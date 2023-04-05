Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.41 million Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $76.50 changing hands around $0.19 or 0.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.14B. CHK’s current price is a discount, trading about -36.25% off its 52-week high of $104.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $68.74, which suggests the last value was 10.14% up since then. When we look at Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Analysts gave the Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CHK as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.38.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) trade information

Instantly CHK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 79.00 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 added 0.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.22%, with the 5-day performance at 1.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) is -3.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $113.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CHK’s forecast low is $82.00 with $150.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -96.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chesapeake Energy Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.54% over the past 6 months, a -68.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -16.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chesapeake Energy Corporation will fall -23.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -67.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -49.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.59 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $935 million and $3.52 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 70.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -61.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Chesapeake Energy Corporation earnings to decrease by -38.70%.

CHK Dividends

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 08. The 11.94% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 9.11. It is important to note, however, that the 11.94% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.63% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares while 103.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.93%. There are 103.88% institutions holding the Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.40% of the shares, roughly 12.67 million CHK shares worth $967.67 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.27% or 12.49 million shares worth $953.98 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.5 million shares estimated at $267.4 million under it, the former controlled 2.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.55% of the shares, roughly 3.42 million shares worth around $261.02 million.