Caterpillar Inc. (CAT): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the latest trading session, 0.86 million Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s most recent per share price at $216.62 changed hands at -$0.83 or -0.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $110.17B. CAT’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.81% off its 52-week high of $266.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $160.60, which suggests the last value was 25.86% up since then. When we look at Caterpillar Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.38 million.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) trade information

Instantly CAT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 233.85 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -0.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.58%, with the 5-day performance at -2.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is -12.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.77 days.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Caterpillar Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.59% over the past 6 months, a 13.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Caterpillar Inc. will rise 30.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.21 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Caterpillar Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $16.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.59 billion and $14.25 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Caterpillar Inc. earnings to increase by 7.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.22% per year.

CAT Dividends

Caterpillar Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 01. The 2.21% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.80. It is important to note, however, that the 2.21% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.14% of Caterpillar Inc. shares while 71.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.21%. There are 71.11% institutions holding the Caterpillar Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.33% of the shares, roughly 48.57 million CAT shares worth $7.97 billion.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.70% or 40.07 million shares worth $6.57 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 15.75 million shares estimated at $2.58 billion under it, the former controlled 3.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.30% of the shares, roughly 11.97 million shares worth around $1.96 billion.