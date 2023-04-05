Can Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.65 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.17B. EBC’s last price was a discount, traded about -70.99% off its 52-week high of $21.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.25, which suggests the last value was 11.07% up since then. When we look at Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Analysts gave the Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EBC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.34.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) trade information

Instantly EBC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 12.88 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -0.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.67%, with the 5-day performance at 3.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) is -20.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EBC’s forecast low is $15.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -50.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -18.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Eastern Bankshares Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.72% over the past 6 months, a -4.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Eastern Bankshares Inc. will rise 13.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $143.11 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $142.07 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $128.12 million and $137.76 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Eastern Bankshares Inc. earnings to increase by 696.40%.

EBC Dividends

Eastern Bankshares Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 01. The 3.16% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 3.16% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.18% of Eastern Bankshares Inc. shares while 64.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.68%. There are 64.90% institutions holding the Eastern Bankshares Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 8.71% of the shares, roughly 15.38 million EBC shares worth $302.1 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.18% or 10.92 million shares worth $214.47 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.87 million shares estimated at $115.11 million under it, the former controlled 3.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.71% of the shares, roughly 4.78 million shares worth around $93.95 million.