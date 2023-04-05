Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) Stock Forecast For 2023: Bullish Signs Point To $70.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.77 million Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.76. With the company’s per share price at $36.34 changed hands at -$0.65 or -1.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.23B. CPE’s last price was a discount, traded about -82.94% off its 52-week high of $66.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.91, which suggests the last value was 20.45% up since then. When we look at Callon Petroleum Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Analysts gave the Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended CPE as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Callon Petroleum Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.46.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) trade information

Instantly CPE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 37.51 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -1.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.02%, with the 5-day performance at 11.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) is -11.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CPE’s forecast low is $43.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -92.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -18.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Callon Petroleum Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.29% over the past 6 months, a -25.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -16.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Callon Petroleum Company will rise 30.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 40.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $630.53 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Callon Petroleum Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $600.14 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $692.19 million and $777.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -22.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Callon Petroleum Company earnings to increase by 169.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

CPE Dividends

Callon Petroleum Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 08.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.00% of Callon Petroleum Company shares while 83.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.09%. There are 83.39% institutions holding the Callon Petroleum Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 12.71% of the shares, roughly 7.83 million CPE shares worth $274.18 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.73% or 6.61 million shares worth $231.42 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. With 3.79 million shares estimated at $140.56 million under it, the former controlled 6.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held about 4.58% of the shares, roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $104.73 million.