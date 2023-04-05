BuzzFeed Inc.’s (NASDAQ: BZFD) Stock Could Appreciate By -98.02%

In the last trading session, 1.89 million BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.01 changed hands at -$0.08 or -7.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $132.55M. BZFD’s last price was a discount, traded about -465.35% off its 52-week high of $5.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.64, which suggests the last value was 36.63% up since then. When we look at BuzzFeed Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.43 million.

Analysts gave the BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BZFD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. BuzzFeed Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) trade information

Instantly BZFD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2300 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -7.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.46%, with the 5-day performance at 17.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) is -36.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.77, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BZFD’s forecast low is $1.50 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -98.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -48.51% for it to hit the projected low.

BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BuzzFeed Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.67% over the past 6 months, a -5.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -14.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $131.25 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that BuzzFeed Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $82.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $145.72 million and $91.56 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for BuzzFeed Inc. earnings to increase by 64.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 44.30% per year.

BZFD Dividends

BuzzFeed Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.67% of BuzzFeed Inc. shares while 35.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.98%. There are 35.59% institutions holding the BuzzFeed Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 12.23% of the shares, roughly 15.33 million BZFD shares worth $23.92 million.

General Atlantic, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.27% or 7.86 million shares worth $12.27 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.92 million shares estimated at $3.0 million under it, the former controlled 1.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $1.25 million.