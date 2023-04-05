Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) : Investors Should Not Dump BUR Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 2.64 million Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.69 changed hands at $0.63 or 5.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.56B. BUR’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.82% off its 52-week high of $12.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.09, which suggests the last value was 47.9% up since then. When we look at Burford Capital Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 738.53K.

Analysts gave the Burford Capital Limited (BUR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BUR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Burford Capital Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) trade information

Instantly BUR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 62.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.02 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 added 5.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 43.44%, with the 5-day performance at 62.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) is 39.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.76, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BUR’s forecast low is $15.70 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -53.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -34.3% for it to hit the projected low.

BUR Dividends

Burford Capital Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.29% of Burford Capital Limited shares while 72.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.22%. There are 72.18% institutions holding the Burford Capital Limited stock share, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.94% of the shares, roughly 10.82 million BUR shares worth $81.15 million.

CI Investments Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.81% or 10.53 million shares worth $78.96 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Columbia Var Port-Overseas Core Fd and Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Overseas Value Fd. With 3.5 million shares estimated at $26.23 million under it, the former controlled 1.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Overseas Value Fd held about 1.02% of the shares, roughly 2.23 million shares worth around $20.5 million.