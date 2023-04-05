Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.25 million Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.03. With the company’s per share price at $3.70 changed hands at $0.63 or 20.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.89M. IONM’s last price was a discount, traded about -3143.24% off its 52-week high of $120.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.01, which suggests the last value was 18.65% up since then. When we look at Assure Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 71740.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 53.33K.

Analysts gave the Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IONM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Assure Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) trade information

Instantly IONM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.93 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 added 20.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.93%, with the 5-day performance at 16.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) is -26.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12750.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IONM’s forecast low is $9.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -440.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -143.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Assure Holdings Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -72.21% over the past 6 months, a 97.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Assure Holdings Corp. will fall -133.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 63.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -33.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.77 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Assure Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $5.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.66 million and $4.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -29.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Assure Holdings Corp. earnings to increase by 88.70%.

IONM Dividends

Assure Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.30% of Assure Holdings Corp. shares while 12.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.47%. There are 12.87% institutions holding the Assure Holdings Corp. stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.80% of the shares, roughly 1.22 million IONM shares worth $0.78 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.69% or 0.78 million shares worth $0.5 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 28036.0 shares estimated at $17943.0 under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 6383.0 shares worth around $2556.0.