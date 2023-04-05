ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 5.29 million ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $7.79 changed hands at -$0.13 or -1.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.75B. ASX’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.31% off its 52-week high of $7.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.45, which suggests the last value was 42.88% up since then. When we look at ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.96 million.

Analysts gave the ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended ASX as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.16.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) trade information

Instantly ASX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.97 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -1.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.24%, with the 5-day performance at 2.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) is 5.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASX’s forecast low is $7.63 with $12.11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -55.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.05% for it to hit the projected low.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 54.26% over the past 6 months, a -12.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. will fall -23.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -28.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.67 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $5.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.18 billion and $5.45 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.20%. The 2023 estimates are for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. earnings to decrease by -1.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.70% per year.

ASX Dividends

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 9.99% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.78. It is important to note, however, that the 9.99% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares while 7.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.15%. There are 7.15% institutions holding the ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stock share, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.02% of the shares, roughly 22.23 million ASX shares worth $139.39 million.

Lazard Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.81% or 17.73 million shares worth $88.46 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Semiconductor ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares. With 5.49 million shares estimated at $34.41 million under it, the former controlled 0.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $15.68 million.