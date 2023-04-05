Are Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.55 million Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.02 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.17B. WDH’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.26% off its 52-week high of $3.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.97, which suggests the last value was 67.88% up since then. When we look at Waterdrop Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 798.04K.

Analysts gave the Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended WDH as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Waterdrop Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) trade information

Instantly WDH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.06 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 added 0.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.31%, with the 5-day performance at 7.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) is 0.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WDH’s forecast low is $23.37 with $24.03 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -695.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -673.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Waterdrop Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 177.06% over the past 6 months, a 177.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Waterdrop Inc. will rise 107.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -20.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $104.23 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $94.76 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Waterdrop Inc. earnings to increase by 126.20%.

WDH Dividends

Waterdrop Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 17.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.80% of Waterdrop Inc. shares while 2.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.00%. There are 2.98% institutions holding the Waterdrop Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.01% of the shares, roughly 3.15 million WDH shares worth $3.43 million.

Apoletto Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.71% or 2.23 million shares worth $2.43 million as of Sep 29, 2022.