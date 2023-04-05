Are Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Shares Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the latest trading session, 0.81 million Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.75 changed hands at -$1.25 or -5.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.12B. LAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -100.51% off its 52-week high of $39.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.58, which suggests the last value was 10.99% up since then. When we look at Lithium Americas Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.63 million.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Instantly LAC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 22.14 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -5.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.22%, with the 5-day performance at -6.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is -15.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.66 days.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lithium Americas Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.75% over the past 6 months, a 216.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -10.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lithium Americas Corp. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 91.40% for the next quarter.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Lithium Americas Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $18 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Lithium Americas Corp. earnings to decrease by -115.30%.

LAC Dividends

Lithium Americas Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.38% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares while 25.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.33%. There are 25.36% institutions holding the Lithium Americas Corp. stock share, with Fifthdelta Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 2.99% of the shares, roughly 4.03 million LAC shares worth $105.75 million.

Himension Capital (Singapore) PTE Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.42% or 3.26 million shares worth $85.61 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. With 1.36 million shares estimated at $25.77 million under it, the former controlled 1.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF held about 0.94% of the shares, roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $24.07 million.