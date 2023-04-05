Are CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session, 2.47 million CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.24 changing hands around $0.02 or 11.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.01M. CNEY’s current price is a discount, trading about -1112.5% off its 52-week high of $2.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 16.67% up since then. When we look at CN Energy Group. Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

Instantly CNEY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2249 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 added 11.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.84%, with the 5-day performance at 12.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) is -13.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.44 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.70%. The 2023 estimates are for CN Energy Group. Inc. earnings to increase by 386.70%.

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group. Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.86% of CN Energy Group. Inc. shares while 0.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.13%. There are 0.10% institutions holding the CN Energy Group. Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.13% of the shares, roughly 30127.0 CNEY shares worth $63567.0.

With 8671.0 shares estimated at $7066.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.