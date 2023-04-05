Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Gain 0.74%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 4.83 million Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s per share price at $18.99 changed hands at $0.14 or 0.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.23B. NLY’s last price was a discount, traded about -49.13% off its 52-week high of $28.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.11, which suggests the last value was 20.43% up since then. When we look at Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.95 million.

Analysts gave the Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended NLY as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.85.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) trade information

Instantly NLY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 19.31 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 added 0.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.91%, with the 5-day performance at 0.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) is -6.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NLY’s forecast low is $20.00 with $24.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -29.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Annaly Capital Management Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.26% over the past 6 months, a -31.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Annaly Capital Management Inc. will fall -24.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -28.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $792.8 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $832.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $655.85 million and $645.62 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Annaly Capital Management Inc. earnings to decrease by -38.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -4.98% per year.

NLY Dividends

Annaly Capital Management Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and May 01. The 13.69% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.60. It is important to note, however, that the 13.69% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.23% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares while 55.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.91%. There are 55.79% institutions holding the Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 11.41% of the shares, roughly 53.39 million NLY shares worth $916.21 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.78% or 41.07 million shares worth $704.68 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 14.44 million shares estimated at $304.45 million under it, the former controlled 3.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.76% of the shares, roughly 12.91 million shares worth around $221.47 million.