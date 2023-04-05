An Overview Of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT)

In the last trading session, 4.53 million Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.13. With the company’s per share price at $13.30 changed hands at -$0.32 or -2.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.29B. LBRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -50.75% off its 52-week high of $20.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.71, which suggests the last value was 19.47% up since then. When we look at Liberty Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.30 million.

Analysts gave the Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended LBRT as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Liberty Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.75.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) trade information

Instantly LBRT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 14.01 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -2.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.93%, with the 5-day performance at 1.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) is -19.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LBRT’s forecast low is $16.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -110.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -20.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Liberty Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.49% over the past 6 months, a 62.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 44.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Liberty Energy Inc. will rise 314.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2,733.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 67.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.23 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Liberty Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.26 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $683.74 million and $792.77 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 79.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 58.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Liberty Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 305.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.70% per year.

LBRT Dividends

Liberty Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 19. The 1.50% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.50% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.13% of Liberty Energy Inc. shares while 88.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.93%. There are 88.13% institutions holding the Liberty Energy Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 13.20% of the shares, roughly 24.05 million LBRT shares worth $304.99 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.32% or 16.97 million shares worth $215.21 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.8 million shares estimated at $79.35 million under it, the former controlled 2.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.61% of the shares, roughly 4.75 million shares worth around $60.22 million.