American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ: AMLI) : Investors Should Not Dump AMLI Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session, 0.57 million American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.99 changed hands at -$0.13 or -6.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $446.03M. AMLI’s current price is a discount, trading about -92.46% off its 52-week high of $3.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.20, which suggests the last value was 39.7% up since then. When we look at American Lithium Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 575.51K.

Analysts gave the American Lithium Corp. (AMLI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AMLI as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) trade information

Instantly AMLI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.38 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 subtracted -6.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.12%, with the 5-day performance at -14.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) is -27.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.43% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AMLI’s forecast low is $6.84 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -402.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -243.72% for it to hit the projected low.

American Lithium Corp. (AMLI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Lithium Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 19.87% over the past 6 months, a -50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.50%.

AMLI Dividends

American Lithium Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 02.

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.77% of American Lithium Corp. shares while 1.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.62%. There are 1.56% institutions holding the American Lithium Corp. stock share, with Patten & Patten, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 10715.0 AMLI shares worth $22238.0.