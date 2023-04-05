AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) Shares Inclined By 5.19% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 1.32 million AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $160.87 changing hands around $1.09 or 0.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $279.31B. ABBV’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.35% off its 52-week high of $175.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $134.09, which suggests the last value was 16.65% up since then. When we look at AbbVie Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.33 million.

Analysts gave the AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended ABBV as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. AbbVie Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.55.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) trade information

Instantly ABBV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 161.73 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 added 0.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.46%, with the 5-day performance at 1.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is 5.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $164.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.07% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ABBV’s forecast low is $135.00 with $200.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -24.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.08% for it to hit the projected low.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AbbVie Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.30% over the past 6 months, a -20.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AbbVie Inc. will fall -19.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.12 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that AbbVie Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $13.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.54 billion and $14.58 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.30%. The 2023 estimates are for AbbVie Inc. earnings to increase by 2.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.50% per year.

ABBV Dividends

AbbVie Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 01. The 3.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 5.92. It is important to note, however, that the 3.71% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.13% of AbbVie Inc. shares while 71.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.80%. There are 71.71% institutions holding the AbbVie Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.97% of the shares, roughly 158.32 million ABBV shares worth $25.47 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.86% or 138.7 million shares worth $22.31 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 52.74 million shares estimated at $8.49 billion under it, the former controlled 2.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 40.08 million shares worth around $6.45 billion.