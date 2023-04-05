a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.92 million a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.50 changing hands around $0.03 or 6.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $62.17M. AKA’s current price is a discount, trading about -840.0% off its 52-week high of $4.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.47, which suggests the last value was 6.0% up since then. When we look at a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 100.97K.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) trade information

Instantly AKA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5800 on Tuesday, 04/04/23 added 6.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.63%, with the 5-day performance at -8.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) is -63.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.74 days.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -67.95% over the past 6 months, a 175.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will fall -66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $161.83 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $142.12 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $182.42 million and $148.32 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. earnings to increase by 100.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.40% per year.

AKA Dividends

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 09.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.32% of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. shares while 60.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.97%. There are 60.13% institutions holding the a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. stock share, with Summit Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 54.07% of the shares, roughly 69.66 million AKA shares worth $101.0 million.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.59% or 2.05 million shares worth $2.6 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Putnam Small Cap Value Fund and American Beacon Stephens Small Cap Growth Fd. With 0.87 million shares estimated at $1.57 million under it, the former controlled 0.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Beacon Stephens Small Cap Growth Fd held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $0.58 million.