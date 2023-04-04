ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session, 0.78 million ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.81 changing hands around $0.17 or 0.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.86B. ZTO’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.4% off its 52-week high of $29.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.27, which suggests the last value was 43.53% up since then. When we look at ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.80 million.

Analysts gave the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ZTO as a Hold, 23 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) trade information

Instantly ZTO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 29.04 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 0.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) is 13.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $240.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.03% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZTO’s forecast low is $207.63 with $282.96 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -882.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -620.69% for it to hit the projected low.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.85% over the past 6 months, a 17.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.16 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $1.26 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $899.34 million and $1.02 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.50%. The 2023 estimates are for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. earnings to increase by 43.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.10% per year.

ZTO Dividends

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 23 and May 29.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.59% of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares while 32.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.22%. There are 32.03% institutions holding the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 6.40% of the shares, roughly 38.61 million ZTO shares worth $927.78 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.94% or 23.81 million shares worth $572.18 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-International Growth Fd. With 36.8 million shares estimated at $621.51 million under it, the former controlled 6.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Mutual Fds III-International Growth Fd held about 1.04% of the shares, roughly 6.28 million shares worth around $157.51 million.