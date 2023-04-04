WWE Stock Forecast 2023: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Is Weak With A -20.16% Downside

In the latest trading session, 2.61 million World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $92.38 changing hands around $3.08 or 3.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.60B. WWE’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.35% off its 52-week high of $93.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $55.09, which suggests the last value was 40.37% up since then. When we look at World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Analysts gave the World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended WWE as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) trade information

Instantly WWE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 92.73 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 3.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 34.82%, with the 5-day performance at 5.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) is 12.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $101.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.99% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WWE’s forecast low is $80.00 with $111.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.4% for it to hit the projected low.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.11% over the past 6 months, a 10.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. will fall -45.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $292.93 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $393.16 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $333.4 million and $328.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.70%. The 2023 estimates are for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. earnings to increase by 6.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.40% per year.

WWE Dividends

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08. The 0.54% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 0.54% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.16% of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. shares while 119.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 120.50%. There are 119.10% institutions holding the World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stock share, with Lindsell Train Limited the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 17.22% of the shares, roughly 7.46 million WWE shares worth $511.41 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.76% or 4.66 million shares worth $327.31 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.34 million shares estimated at $91.59 million under it, the former controlled 3.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.97% of the shares, roughly 1.29 million shares worth around $90.36 million.