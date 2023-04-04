Will CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.64 million CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.05 changing hands around $0.08 or 3.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.07M. CXAI’s current price is a discount, trading about -557.07% off its 52-week high of $13.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.42, which suggests the last value was 30.73% up since then. When we look at CXApp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 273.71K.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information

Instantly CXAI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 23.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.4982 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 3.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.69%, with the 5-day performance at 23.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) is -82.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10670.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for CXApp Inc. earnings to increase by 239.80%.

CXAI Dividends

CXApp Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.14% of CXApp Inc. shares while 13.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.31%. There are 13.29% institutions holding the CXApp Inc. stock share, with HRT Financial LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.44% of the shares, roughly 38180.0 CXAI shares worth $76360.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.33% or 28603.0 shares worth $57206.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.