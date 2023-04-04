Why To Invest In Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.5 million Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $15.25 changed hands at $1.2 or 8.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $527.50M. DWAC’s last price was a discount, traded about -320.66% off its 52-week high of $64.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.34, which suggests the last value was 19.08% up since then. When we look at Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 492.60K.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) trade information

Instantly DWAC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.00 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 8.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.67%, with the 5-day performance at 11.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) is 5.39% up.

DWAC Dividends

Digital World Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.78% of Digital World Acquisition Corp. shares while 9.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.50%. There are 9.14% institutions holding the Digital World Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Pentwater Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.23% of the shares, roughly 0.97 million DWAC shares worth $16.28 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.85% or 0.55 million shares worth $9.32 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 17141.0 shares estimated at $0.39 million under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares.