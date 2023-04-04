When Will Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session, 0.47 million Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.40 changed hands at -$0.04 or -9.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $46.50M. WEJO’s current price is a discount, trading about -862.5% off its 52-week high of $3.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was 15.0% up since then. When we look at Wejo Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 275.17K.

Analysts gave the Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended WEJO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Wejo Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) trade information

Instantly WEJO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5299 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -9.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.84%, with the 5-day performance at -8.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) is -38.60% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.45% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WEJO’s forecast low is $1.50 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -900.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -275.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 243.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.1 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Wejo Group Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $4.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.37 million and $568k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 199.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 745.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Wejo Group Limited earnings to decrease by -283.20%.

WEJO Dividends

Wejo Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.39% of Wejo Group Limited shares while 35.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.03%. There are 35.60% institutions holding the Wejo Group Limited stock share, with General Motors Holdings LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 17.30% of the shares, roughly 18.78 million WEJO shares worth $20.47 million.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.18% or 5.62 million shares worth $6.13 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.88 million shares estimated at $0.42 million under it, the former controlled 0.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $0.58 million.