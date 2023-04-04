Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.18 million Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.87 changed hands at -$0.25 or -2.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $29.97B. VOD’s current price is a discount, trading about -62.56% off its 52-week high of $17.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.94, which suggests the last value was 8.56% up since then. When we look at Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.09 million.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information

Instantly VOD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 11.14 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -2.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.41%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) is -8.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.34 days.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vodafone Group Public Limited Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.35% over the past 6 months, a -7.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.90%.

VOD Dividends

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 8.51% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.95. It is important to note, however, that the 8.51% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company shares while 9.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.56%. There are 9.56% institutions holding the Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.80% of the shares, roughly 21.79 million VOD shares worth $246.89 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.76% or 20.66 million shares worth $234.11 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II. With 10.07 million shares estimated at $118.9 million under it, the former controlled 0.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Windsor II held about 0.33% of the shares, roughly 9.07 million shares worth around $107.14 million.