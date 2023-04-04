Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 2.01 million Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.15. With the company’s per share price at $1.14 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $95.13M. VERU’s last price was a discount, traded about -2053.51% off its 52-week high of $24.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.15, which suggests the last value was -0.88% down since then. When we look at Veru Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.51 million.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) trade information

Instantly VERU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3500 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -1.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.41%, with the 5-day performance at -10.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) is -52.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.16 days.

Veru Inc. (VERU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Veru Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -90.27% over the past 6 months, a -21.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Veru Inc. will fall -88.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -17.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.3 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Veru Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $8.67 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.03 million and $9.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -44.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Veru Inc. earnings to decrease by -33.30%.

VERU Dividends

Veru Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 15.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.23% of Veru Inc. shares while 48.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.51%. There are 48.88% institutions holding the Veru Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 7.87% of the shares, roughly 6.34 million VERU shares worth $73.09 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.28% or 4.26 million shares worth $49.05 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.92 million shares estimated at $22.16 million under it, the former controlled 2.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.87% of the shares, roughly 1.51 million shares worth around $7.97 million.