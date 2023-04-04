Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.66 million Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.20 changed hands at $0.54 or 32.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $36.72M. TGL’s last price was a discount, traded about -800.0% off its 52-week high of $19.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.17, which suggests the last value was 46.82% up since then. When we look at Treasure Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 31080.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 204.29K.

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) trade information

Instantly TGL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 54.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.4000 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 32.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.65%, with the 5-day performance at 54.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) is 43.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.3 days.

Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Treasure Global Inc. earnings to decrease by -44.30%.

TGL Dividends

Treasure Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.54% of Treasure Global Inc. shares while 0.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.48%. There are 0.69% institutions holding the Treasure Global Inc. stock share, with Marshall Wace LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.19% of the shares, roughly 33486.0 TGL shares worth $67641.0.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 25431.0 shares worth $51370.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 7091.0 shares estimated at $12125.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.