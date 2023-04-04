Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW): Don’t Ditch TDW Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.16 million Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.36. With the company’s per share price at $46.29 changed hands at $2.21 or 5.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.37B. TDW’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.08% off its 52-week high of $51.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.51, which suggests the last value was 62.17% up since then. When we look at Tidewater Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 849.00K.

Analysts gave the Tidewater Inc. (TDW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TDW as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tidewater Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.23.

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) trade information

Instantly TDW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 48.18 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 5.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.62%, with the 5-day performance at 8.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) is -6.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TDW’s forecast low is $50.00 with $52.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -12.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tidewater Inc. will rise 182.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 210.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 77.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $196.2 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Tidewater Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $155.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $105.17 million and $105.73 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 86.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 47.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 63.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Tidewater Inc. earnings to increase by 84.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

TDW Dividends

Tidewater Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.58% of Tidewater Inc. shares while 88.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.36%. There are 88.10% institutions holding the Tidewater Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 17.37% of the shares, roughly 8.08 million TDW shares worth $175.31 million.

Robotti, Robert E. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.15% or 3.33 million shares worth $72.16 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust. With 4.96 million shares estimated at $107.71 million under it, the former controlled 10.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust held about 4.51% of the shares, roughly 2.1 million shares worth around $45.49 million.