The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE: NAPA): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.93 million The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.93 changed hands at -$1.12 or -6.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.82B. NAPA’s current price is a discount, trading about -49.3% off its 52-week high of $22.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.64, which suggests the last value was 15.34% up since then. When we look at The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 431.36K.

Analysts gave the The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NAPA as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.17.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) trade information

Instantly NAPA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.11 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -6.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.90%, with the 5-day performance at -4.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) is -1.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NAPA’s forecast low is $17.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -54.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.86% for it to hit the projected low.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.81% over the past 6 months, a 1.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $102 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023 will be $89.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $98.74 million and $91.58 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. earnings to decrease by -0.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.71% per year.

NAPA Dividends

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 31 and June 05.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.67% of The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. shares while 98.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.54%. There are 98.78% institutions holding the The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. stock share, with TSG Consumer Partners LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 59.51% of the shares, roughly 68.55 million NAPA shares worth $989.19 million.

Select Equity Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.99% or 6.89 million shares worth $99.49 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Wasatch Core Growth Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund. With 1.76 million shares estimated at $25.46 million under it, the former controlled 1.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS New Discovery Fund held about 1.35% of the shares, roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $24.94 million.