Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.07 million Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.95. With the company’s per share price at $1.71 changed hands at $0.05 or 3.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $481.18M. TGB’s last price was a discount, traded about -40.94% off its 52-week high of $2.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.89, which suggests the last value was 47.95% up since then. When we look at Taseko Mines Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) trade information

Instantly TGB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7400 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 3.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.33%, with the 5-day performance at 11.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) is -3.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.8 days.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Taseko Mines Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 50.00% over the past 6 months, a 1,100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Taseko Mines Limited will fall -75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $77.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $77.23 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Taseko Mines Limited earnings to decrease by -171.50%.

TGB Dividends

Taseko Mines Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 08.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.08% of Taseko Mines Limited shares while 20.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.30%. There are 20.65% institutions holding the Taseko Mines Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.41% of the shares, roughly 9.77 million TGB shares worth $11.14 million.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.50% or 7.17 million shares worth $10.55 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund. With 7.7 million shares estimated at $11.32 million under it, the former controlled 2.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 6.66 million shares worth around $7.59 million.