Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 2.09 million Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.33 changed hands at $0.02 or 6.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $41.37M. SUNL’s last price was a discount, traded about -1512.12% off its 52-week high of $5.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 24.24% up since then. When we look at Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 309.63K.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) trade information

Instantly SUNL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4203 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 6.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.21%, with the 5-day performance at -1.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) is -72.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.17 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. will fall -237.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -300.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.48 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $17.08 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $35.15 million and $28.23 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -73.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -39.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -328.70%.

SUNL Dividends

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.43% of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. shares while 80.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.55%. There are 80.33% institutions holding the Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stock share, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 8.94% of the shares, roughly 7.34 million SUNL shares worth $9.1 million.

AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.71% or 5.5 million shares worth $6.82 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.8 million shares estimated at $2.32 million under it, the former controlled 2.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.84% of the shares, roughly 1.51 million shares worth around $1.87 million.