SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 1.68 million SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.18 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.06B. SILV’s last price was a discount, traded about -37.05% off its 52-week high of $9.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.58, which suggests the last value was 36.21% up since then. When we look at SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

Analysts gave the SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SILV as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) trade information

Instantly SILV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.50 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 0.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.67%, with the 5-day performance at 4.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) is 27.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.49, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SILV’s forecast low is $8.00 with $10.48 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -45.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.42% for it to hit the projected low.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SilverCrest Metals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.84% over the past 6 months, a 152.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SilverCrest Metals Inc. will rise 116.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 300.00% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.93 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $40.3 million.

The 2023 estimates are for SilverCrest Metals Inc. earnings to increase by 152.40%.

SILV Dividends

SilverCrest Metals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.08% of SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares while 58.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.58%. There are 58.71% institutions holding the SilverCrest Metals Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 10.34% of the shares, roughly 15.22 million SILV shares worth $91.29 million.

Sprott Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.73% or 8.43 million shares worth $46.61 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 7.6 million shares estimated at $45.62 million under it, the former controlled 5.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 4.24% of the shares, roughly 6.23 million shares worth around $37.4 million.