Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN).

In the last trading session, 9.92 million Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.51 changed hands at $3.8 or 139.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.03M. NOGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -3436.1% off its 52-week high of $230.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.56, which suggests the last value was 60.68% up since then. When we look at Nogin Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 86810.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.90K.

Analysts gave the Nogin Inc. (NOGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NOGN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) trade information

Instantly NOGN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.64 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 139.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.73%, with the 5-day performance at -15.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) is -25.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -1202.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NOGN’s forecast low is $0.50 with $0.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 92.32% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 92.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Nogin Inc. (NOGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nogin Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -75.89% over the past 6 months, a 90.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.70%.

NOGN Dividends

Nogin Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.14% of Nogin Inc. shares while 20.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.83%. There are 20.07% institutions holding the Nogin Inc. stock share, with Saba Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.27% of the shares, roughly 0.85 million NOGN shares worth $1.14 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 14320.0 shares worth $19332.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.23 million shares estimated at $0.21 million under it, the former controlled 0.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 13833.0 shares worth around $11343.0.