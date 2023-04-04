Risk Capital Investors Should Consider JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU).

In the latest trading session, 2.93 million JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.99 changed hands at -$0.18 or -2.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.29B. JBLU’s current price is a discount, trading about -111.73% off its 52-week high of $14.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.18, which suggests the last value was 11.59% up since then. When we look at JetBlue Airways Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.59 million.

Analysts gave the JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended JBLU as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.4.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

Instantly JBLU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.32 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -2.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.95%, with the 5-day performance at 1.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) is -16.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.11% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JBLU’s forecast low is $7.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -43.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.14% for it to hit the projected low.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the JetBlue Airways Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.35% over the past 6 months, a 172.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for JetBlue Airways Corporation will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 151.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.27 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that JetBlue Airways Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $2.61 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.74 billion and $2.44 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.30%. The 2023 estimates are for JetBlue Airways Corporation earnings to decrease by -95.50%.

JBLU Dividends

JetBlue Airways Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 24 and April 28.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.57% of JetBlue Airways Corporation shares while 69.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.43%. There are 69.04% institutions holding the JetBlue Airways Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.40% of the shares, roughly 30.46 million JBLU shares worth $201.94 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.30% or 26.89 million shares worth $178.29 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.0 million shares estimated at $64.79 million under it, the former controlled 3.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.03% of the shares, roughly 9.82 million shares worth around $65.1 million.