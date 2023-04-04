Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.36. With the company’s per share price at $93.84 changed hands at $2.92 or 3.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.41B. RETA’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.24% off its 52-week high of $95.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.47, which suggests the last value was 80.32% up since then. When we look at Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

Analysts gave the Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RETA as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.21.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) trade information

Instantly RETA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 97.63 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 3.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 147.01%, with the 5-day performance at 6.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) is 3.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $113.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RETA’s forecast low is $75.00 with $198.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -111.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 6.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -12.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -77.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $490k. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $110k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $934k and $914k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -47.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -88.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -4.30%.

RETA Dividends

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.70% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 90.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.69%. There are 90.22% institutions holding the Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with CPMG INC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.13% of the shares, roughly 2.9 million RETA shares worth $72.8 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.36% or 2.65 million shares worth $66.68 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.24 million shares estimated at $39.84 million under it, the former controlled 3.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.59% of the shares, roughly 0.82 million shares worth around $20.67 million.