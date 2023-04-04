Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) Shares Declined By -9.81% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 0.5 million Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.24 changing hands around $0.39 or 8.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $50.88M. PXS’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.47% off its 52-week high of $6.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.00, which suggests the last value was 61.83% up since then. When we look at Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 58510.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 81.45K.

Analysts gave the Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PXS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.46.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) trade information

Instantly PXS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.70 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 8.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.71%, with the 5-day performance at 4.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) is -9.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PXS’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -52.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -52.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pyxis Tankers Inc. will rise 243.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 455.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 121.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.06 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $14.86 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.1 million and $6.91 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 98.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 115.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Pyxis Tankers Inc. earnings to increase by 169.00%.

PXS Dividends

Pyxis Tankers Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.62% of Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares while 2.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.43%. There are 2.47% institutions holding the Pyxis Tankers Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.84% of the shares, roughly 88901.0 PXS shares worth $0.34 million.

Navellier & Associates, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.80% or 84750.0 shares worth $0.41 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 10640.0 shares estimated at $52774.0 under it, the former controlled 0.10% of total outstanding shares.