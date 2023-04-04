Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) : Investors Should Not Dump PFE Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 20.81 million Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.62. With the company’s per share price at $41.35 changed hands at $0.55 or 1.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $230.99B. PFE’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.2% off its 52-week high of $56.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.23, which suggests the last value was 5.13% up since then. When we look at Pfizer Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.08 million.

Analysts gave the Pfizer Inc. (PFE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended PFE as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pfizer Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) trade information

Instantly PFE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 41.47 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 1.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.30%, with the 5-day performance at 2.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is 0.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.72 days.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pfizer Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.51% over the past 6 months, a -46.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pfizer Inc. will fall -37.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -63.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -31.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.2 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Pfizer Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $15.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.66 billion and $27.74 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -33.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -45.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Pfizer Inc. earnings to increase by 39.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.00% per year.

PFE Dividends

Pfizer Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 02. The 3.97% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.64. It is important to note, however, that the 3.97% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.05% of Pfizer Inc. shares while 70.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.40%. There are 70.36% institutions holding the Pfizer Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 8.79% of the shares, roughly 493.58 million PFE shares worth $21.6 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.71% or 432.62 million shares worth $18.93 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 167.43 million shares estimated at $7.33 billion under it, the former controlled 2.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 127.23 million shares worth around $5.57 billion.