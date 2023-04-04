Performance Report And Forecasts For Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW)

In the latest trading session, 1.14 million Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.03 changed hands at -$0.06 or -1.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.49B. GNW’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.24% off its 52-week high of $6.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.43, which suggests the last value was 31.81% up since then. When we look at Genworth Financial Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.77 million.

Analysts gave the Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GNW as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Genworth Financial Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) trade information

Instantly GNW was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.16 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -1.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.01%, with the 5-day performance at 1.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) is -18.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.55% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GNW’s forecast low is $5.50 with $5.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -9.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Genworth Financial Inc. will fall -31.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -25.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.86 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Genworth Financial Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.88 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.89 billion and $1.88 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Genworth Financial Inc. earnings to decrease by -30.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

GNW Dividends

Genworth Financial Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 05.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.36% of Genworth Financial Inc. shares while 81.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.76%. There are 81.63% institutions holding the Genworth Financial Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 14.82% of the shares, roughly 73.56 million GNW shares worth $257.47 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.61% or 57.63 million shares worth $201.71 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 31.04 million shares estimated at $164.18 million under it, the former controlled 6.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.94% of the shares, roughly 14.58 million shares worth around $51.02 million.