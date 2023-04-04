Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.21 million Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s per share price at $0.42 changed hands at -$0.02 or -5.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.86M. PBLA’s last price was a discount, traded about -20757.14% off its 52-week high of $87.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 2.38% up since then. When we look at Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Analysts gave the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PBLA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$3.7.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

Instantly PBLA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5199 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -5.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.74%, with the 5-day performance at -16.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) is -54.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PBLA’s forecast low is $1.50 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2280.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -257.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -96.13% over the past 6 months, a 97.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. will rise 64.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 93.10% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -96.20%.

PBLA Dividends

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 15.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.57% of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. shares while 1.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.24%. There are 1.16% institutions holding the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.65% of the shares, roughly 54420.0 PBLA shares worth $0.59 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.37% or 5558.0 shares worth $60093.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4915.0 shares estimated at $53140.0 under it, the former controlled 0.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 515.0 shares worth around $5568.0.